Badian officials to consult Capitol on next move against illegally built beach houses

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Philippines — The Municipality of Badian will consult first the Cebu Provincial Capitol on their next move against the beach houses that were illegally built in Barangay Lambug.

Engineer Vicente Jojie Nellas, head of the Office of Building Official (OBO) in Badian, said that the owner of the lot, where the beach houses were built, had already answered the show-cause order issued by Mayor Carmencita Lumain.

“Nitubag ang ilang abogado niadtong Wednesday, nagpadala sila og letter. Ang ilahang tubag is wala sila moangkon nga ilaha kuno tong structure,” Nellas said.

(Their lawyer answered last Wednesday, they sent a letter. Their answer is that they did not own the structure.)

On August 19, Lumain earlier sent a cease and desist order against the construction of beach houses in the area, after they found out that on their record that the owner of the beach houses did not secure a building permit from the town.

The cease and desist order was sent to the lot owner.

“Lagi kuno, katong subject sa CDO, kuan siya tiguwang na kuno kaayo,” he added.

(Yes, the subject of the CDO is already very old.)

However, Nellas said that they would also validate the report that the daugther of the subject was the one responsible for building those beach houses.

Nellas said that they would be visiting the Cebu Provincial Capitol to consult them on their next move.

“Ang among gikonsulta man gud ana si Atty. Martinquilla man, siya ang consultant sa province,” he said.

(We are consulting with Lawyer Martinquilla, he is the consultant of the province.)

Aside from not having a building permit, Nellas earlier stated that the structures built in the area had also encroached the easement zone.

