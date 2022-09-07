More Korean tourists visiting Lapu-Lapu City – tourism officer

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Philippines — More Korean tourists are visiting Lapu-Lapu City after the country’s health and safety protocols were relaxed.

This was confirmed by John Kristoffer Rafols, OIC tourism officer of Lapu-Lapu City, in a forum on Tuesday, September 6, 2022.

Rafols said that hotels and resorts within the city are now getting more room accommodations from Korean tourists.

“Different resorts, they are getting more Korean tourists already nowadays. From around three to five rooms, they are now getting 20 to 30 rooms of Korean tourists which is a good sign, good news to all of us,” Rafols said.

Rafols said that this is a sign that the city’s tourism industry is already recovering from the havoc brought by the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic and the devastation of Super Typhoon Odette in December 2021.

He also said that they are expecting more hotels and resorts to open within the city, especially in Barangay Punta Engaño and Olango Island, wherein investors have already expressed their intent to construct these kinds of structures.

The opening of the Sheraton Hotel in Punta Engaño last week, Rafols said is a “good sign of hope” in the tourism industry.

“It’s a good sign of hope that the tourism industry can withstand the challenges of the pandemic, of the typhoon, and there are still resorts opening in the city and there are still other properties that are under construction and soon to open in Barangay Punta Engaño. And there are also interests of a beach resort in Olango Island coming in, submitting their intent to the office of the mayor,” he added.

Rafols, however, said that Mayor Junard “Ahong” Chan would want to prioritize first solving the problem of traffic congestion and flooding in the city before allowing the further construction of these properties. /rcg

