CCLEX to implement full electronic toll payments starting October

CEBU CITY, Philippines — With the aim of improving motorists’ travel experience, the Cebu Cordova Link Expressway (CCLEX) will go full electronic for its toll payments, effective October 1, 2022.

In a statement, the Cebu Cordova Link Expressway Corp. (CCLEC), said the remaining CCLEX cash lanes would already be converted into exclusive Radio Frequency Identification or RFID lanes.

CCLEX has a total of 10 toll lanes, and four of which presently accepts cash to cater to motorists who have yet to get RFID tags for their vehicles.

“Our transition to full contactless toll payment is aimed at providing a more efficient expressway experience to our road users and afford them ease of travel,” said CCLEC president and general manager Allan Alfon.

The CCLEC began partially converting some of CCEX’s toll booths to RFID-enabled lanes last July 1 of this year.

CCLEC said those who had no RFID yet may schedule their installation by registering at cclex.com.ph.

Walk-ins are also accepted now at CCLEX Customer Service Centers located on both sides near the CCLEX Toll Plaza and through offsite installation stations.

CCLEX, now considered the tallest and highest bridgeway structure in the country, was built as a joint effort between CCLEC and the local governments of Cebu City and the Municipality of Cordova.

CCLEC is a wholly owned subsidiary of MPTC, the toll road arm of Metro Pacific Investments Corporation (MPIC), a publicly-listed infrastructure holding company and a member of the MVP Group of Companies.

MPTC is the largest toll road concessionaire and operator in the Philippines. The company’s expansion goals include establishing toll operations in the Visayas, other parts of the Philippines, and in neighboring countries, notably Vietnam, and Indonesia.

/dbs