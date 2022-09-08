Mandaue to wait for Malacañang EO before amending face mask ordinance

MANDAUE CITY, Philippines — Mandaue City will wait for the Executive Order from Malacañang before amending its face mask ordinance.

Vice Mayor Glenn Bercede on Thursday, September 8, said he was happy that the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF) has recommended the lifting of the mandatory wearing of face masks in outdoor areas across the country.

Earlier, Press Secretary Trixie Cruz-Angeles said President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos is expected to issue an EO soon approving IATF’s resolution.

Bercede said it is better that the country will have a unified policy regarding the matter.

The city has an existing ordinance that penalizes anyone who will be caught not wearing a facemask in public places. Violators will be fined P5,000.

The vice mayor said though that they may amend the ordinance ahead even without the EO from Malacañang if Mayor Jonas Cortes would ask them to.

Earlier, Cortes said that the city’s local health board suggested keeping the ordinance in the meantime.

Tani Songahid, a senior high school student in Mandaue City said she was happy to hear the news of IATF’s recommendation.

Songahid said she doesn’t want to wear a face mask anymore because she finds it difficult to breathe whenever she’s walking or running.

But Nolan Algono and Christian Lagroma, prefer wearing a face mask even in open spaces. However, they said they respect other people’s decisions and the IATF’s recommendation.

“Para sure lang ba, protection (against COVID-19),” said Algono.

“Mura’g nahu’g og new normal na mag facemask, para ra man pod na sa atoa,” said Lagroma.

Ahead of the IATF’s recommendation, Cebu province and Cebu City have already implemented the optional wearing of face masks in open spaces. /rcg

