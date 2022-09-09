OAR installs new USJ-R president

The Order of Augustinian Recollects (OAR) named a new president for the University of San Jose–Recoletos today, September 8.

He is Fray Eduardo Celiz Jr., OAR. His Investiture Rites was held at the Recoletos Coliseum in Basak. The ceremony was done on the same day of the annual Mass in honor of the Holy Spirit and the feast of the Nativity of Mary. It is also conducted during the Diamond Jubilee (75 years) of the University.

Celiz Jr. is the 8th president in the history of the school as a university, but he is the 17th leader since its foundation in 1947. Before the term president, the leaders of the school were called rectors.

His term as University President starts from 2022 to 2025. His official appointment was read by Fray Rafael Pecson, OAR, the Recoletos Educational Apostolate (REAP) President.