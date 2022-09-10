Urban Poor Alliance seeks dialogue with Rama on 3-meter easement rule

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A group of urban poor residents in Cebu City whose houses will soon be demolished as the city continues to implement the three-meter easement rule is set to ask Cebu City Mayor Michael Rama for a dialogue.

The Urban Poor Alliance held the “Paminawa ang Katawhan” activity at the San Nicholas Gym, on Saturday afternoon, Sept. 10, 2022.

The activity aimed to assert the affected Cebu City residents’ right to speak and be heard on the issue of clearing structures that violate the three-meter easement rule for the city’s waterways.

Gemma Rosaceña, of the Urban Poor Alliance, said the affected residents who attended the activity on Saturday agreed to collectively write a formal letter to the city government to have a proper dialogue.

“Aron maklaro and mahibaw an sad nato ang programa sa gobyerno…Kasabot sila sa panghitabo karon. Okay ra g’yod sila sa programa sa gobyerno karon, basta lang g’yod matarong sila og pahibalo ug ma-klaro pod kung asa sila i-relocate ug kun ang ilang adtuan makapanginabuhi pa sab sila,” she told CDN Digital in a phone interview.

The city government, through its ‘Task Force Gubat sa Baha’ started last August the tagging and serving of notice to residents whose structures are situated within the three-meter easement of Cebu City’s waterways.

Rosaceña said the residents, who mostly have limited means, were worried that they will be asked to leave their residence without proper assurance of financial aid or relocation.

“Naay mga verbal nga mga estorya, kay naay tagging sa taga Cebu City DRRMO. Naa nay nag tagging pero wa pa man kuno sila kadawat og notice. Mao na’y ilang gikahadlukan nga basin og inig notice, diha-diha dayon, unya wala kuno sila’y relocation,” she added.

The meeting on Saturday lasted for more than two hours and was attended by at least 500 community members and leaders from at least 10 barangays, including Mabolo-Mahiga, Mambaling, Bulacao, Tejero, and Lahug.

