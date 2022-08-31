2 injured in Mabolo fire

CEBU CITY, Philippines – At least 27 houses were burned down when a Wednesday noon fire broke out in a residential area in Barangay Mabolo here on August 31, 2022.

Fire investigators from the Cebu City Fire Office also reported that two individuals suffered injuries due to the incident.

They pegged the damages at P690,000.

Firefighters received the fire alarm at 12:38 p.m.

Due to the density of the houses, most of which were made of light materials, it took them almost an hour before placing the fire under control.

They officially declared fire out at 1:50 p.m. or 20 minutes after putting the flames under control.

In the meantime, fire officers are conducting further investigation to determine the real cause of the fire.

/dcb