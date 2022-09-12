Lapu-Lapu mayor: Floating cottages not allowed to operate yet

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu—Amid claims that some barangays here have allowed floating cottages to operate, Mayor Junard “Ahong” Chan reiterated that these cottages are still not permitted to operate in the city’s coastal waters.

Chan made this statement after some floating cottages operators were allegedly allowed by some barangays in the city to dock and operate.

The mayor clarified that barangays may issue clearances to these structures to dock in their area but they are not allowed to operate yet.

“Ang barangay mohatag ra na sila ug barangay clearance, they will issue lang. Dili man ingon nga final na ang ilang barangay clearance for business. So ang final gyud is the business permit of the LGU,” Chan said.

(Barangays only give barangay clearances, they will only issue these. But that’s not final for business. What’s final is the business permits from the LGU.)

Chan added that even the City Agriculture and Fisheries Office (CAFO) and the City Tourism Office have not yet recommended to him to allow the operation of these structures.

“Ang ato lang gyud dili madaot ang atoang tubig sa dagat. So careful kaayo ta ana kay mao na atong bread and butter, sa atong kabaybayonan,” he added.

(We just want to make sure our waters won’t be polluted. We have to be careful with that because our beaches are our bread and butter.)

Floating cottages have been in hot waters lately due to environmental concerns.

These structures have no proper waste disposal and comfort rooms, which might contaminate the city’s coastal waters.

Floating cottages in the city originally came from Cordova town, but have migrated to the city since their operation was ordered temporarily suspended by Cebu Governor Gwendolyn Garcia, through her executive order no. 25.

Their operation was stopped after the Environmental Management Bureau in Central Visayas (EMB-7) observed a high level of coliform in the seawater of Cordova town.

