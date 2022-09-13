Pasigarbo raffle: Teacher from Boljoon wins brand new Hilux

By: Morexette Marie B. Erram - CDN Digital Multimedia Reporter | September 13,2022 - 11:13 AM

CEBU CITY, Philippines – A public school teacher from Boljoon town got the dream car her family has always wanted.

Emelita Pelonio became the lucky winner of a brand new pickup truck during the Grand Draw of the Pasigarbo sa Sugbo 2022 online voting raffle.

The Cebu Provincial Government on Monday, September 12, randomly picked 50 voters, including Pelonio, who managed to cast their votes in all five segments of the Pasigarbo festival.

Cebu Gov. Gwendolyn Garcia, together with other Capitol officials, personally called Pelonio via Messenger to deliver the good news to her.

“Ang nidaog karong gabhi-una sa usa ka brand new Toyota Hilux . . . way lain kon dili ang usa nga ang pangalan Emelita Pelonio,” Garcia said.

Pelonio is a teacher at El Pardo National High School in Barangay El Pardo, Boljoon.

“Salamat gyud kaayo sa Patrocinio de Maria nga gihatag pod niya namo ang brand new nga hilux nga pangandoy gyud na namo,” said Pelonio.

The grand draw was broadcasted live through Sugbo News, the province’s media arm.

Aside from a pick up truck, the Capitol also raffled off five, 55-inch smart televisions (TV), 10 laptops, 14 tablets, and 20 smartphones.

See below the list of the winners, as reported by Sugbo News.

*GRAND PRIZE OF BRAND NEW TOYOTA HILUX: Emelita Pelonio (Boljoon)

*FIVE 55 INCHES LG SMART TVs

1. Jezreel Calvo (Oslob)

2. Irene Cabigas (Carmen)

3. Vince Lawrence Carulasan (Cordova)

4. Karlo Enrique Eguia (Talisay City)

5. Jaymar Gabato Cantiveros (Cordova)

*TEN ACER LAPTOPS

1. Jadelyn Onglao (Barili)

2. Isaac Luke Allego

3. Jan Niña Marie Artezuela (Samboan)

4. Andrea Lyn Santilla (Bantayan)

5. Renegene Hoylar (Samboan)

6. Aldwin Montecalvo (Ginatilan)

7. Suzette Abello (Bantayan)

8. John Paul Tria Rodas (Consolacion)

9. Danae Leigh Odilao (Talisay City)

10. Lenie Rose Lisondra (Samboan)

*FOURTEEN REALME TABLETS

1. Francis Lawrence Efe (Mandaue City)

2. Angeles Divinagracia (Argao)

3. Duane Laborte (San Fernando)

4. Maria Teresa Bendanillo (Ginatilan)

5. Angel Tugbong (Asturias)

6. Josephine Sanchez (Minglanilla)

7. Geraldine Marikit (Daanbantayan)

8. Kyla Amor (Compostela)

9. Dalene Carmely Muela (Catmon)

10. Kaysheen Arnado (City of Naga)

11. Enriquez Jessah (City of Naga)

12. Hilary Faith Otero (Poro, Camotes)

13. Darlene Pontines (Minglanilla)

14. Denise Sabanal (Moalboal)

*TWENTY OPPO A55 SMART PHONES

1. Christian Nel Ypil (City of Naga)

2. Maria Teresa Nohara (Poro, Camotes)

3. Cherry Lynn Abanes Carillo (Pinamungajan)

4. Jivy Ann Siarot (San Fernando)

5. Jujay Mahusay (Tabuelan)

6. Gaal Tampos (Argao)

7. Mary Yvonne Duran (Argao)

8. John Vincent Tesado Mahilum (Talisay City)

9. Mhay Dalin Cabrera (Mandaue City)

10. Stephanie Alegarbes (Carcar City)

11. Cesarina Woo (Toledo City)

12. Dennie May Cajandab (Carcar City)

13. Annabel Samson (Dumanjug)

14. Ceasarivic Niño Gascon (Argao)

15. Karim Christian Mariposque (Oslob)

16. Aldren Otadoy (San Francisco, Camotes)

17. Juanito Cristobal (Samboan)

18. Jhonalyn Nazareno (Oslob)

19. Marissa Complor Toquero (Santander)

20. Jonas Carillo (Pinamungajan)

Raffle winners are expected to claim their prizes from the Capital this September 19, 2022.

The Pasigarbo made a comeback last August 28, with 50 contingents from different parts of the province participating in the festival.

This year’s Pasigarbo sa Sugbo also introduced an online voting platform in which audience impact accounts for 20 percent of the entire score.

Carcar City’s Kabkaban Festival was once again declared the champion for the Pasigarbo.

