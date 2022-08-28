Police: 12,000 spectators inside CCSC for Pasigarbo sa Sugbo 

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Some 12,000 spectators are seen enjoying the Pasigarbo sa Sugbo inside the Cebu City Sports Center (CCSC).

Police Lieutenant Colonel Janette Rafter, deputy director for operations of the Cebu City Police Office, said this was the crowd estimate inside the CCSC which had a 12,000 capacity.

“Puno ang CCSC (The CCSC is full),” said Rafter, who based his crowd estimate on the CCSC’s capacity.

She also said that the crowd estimate inside the CCSC was taken at 8 p.m.

She also said that she did not know many were at the streets watching the street dance competition of the event.

Aside from that, she also said that the Pasigarbo sa Sugbo this year was peaceful and orderly.

She attributed the 3,000 combined security forces assigned in different areas here for this development.

She said they had not received any reports of untoward incidents, such as theft and snatching incidents that happened in the city to date.

Rafter also attributed the peaceful and orderly conduct of the Pasigarbo sa Sugbo to the coordination of the spectators and all organizers of the event and so with the contingents from various cities and municipalities in Cebu province.

Several police personnel, together with other law enforcement agencies, in assistance with the city’s force multipliers, were deployed to secure the route for the street dancing competition early on Sunday morning, August 28.

Other security personnel were also assigned inside the venue at the Cebu City Sports Center. Aside from that, a total of 400 emergency responders were also deployed to provide immediate care.

Renzo Del Rosario, Planning Section Chief of the Cebu City Incident Management Team, said that they had also set up a total of six emergency station areas. Further, they have 10 on standby ambulances, 6 fire trucks, and 1 rescue truck for the event.

A total of 50 contingents joined the Pasigarbo sa Sugbo 2022.

/dbs