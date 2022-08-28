LGUs call for support for their Pasigarbo contingents; offer live streaming, raffle prizes

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu — Planning to watch the different Pasigarbo sa Sugbo 2022 performances?

No need to travel far.

Just proceed to areas that the different participating local government units have identified for free viewing of the competition.

Aside from showing support for their contingents, spectators will also be treated to fun activities and even raffle prizes. The Cebu Provincial government will also be giving out a brand new Toyota Hilux to one lucky online voter.

Online voting is encouraged in this year’s competition.

According to organizers, the ritual showdown of Pasigarbo sa Sugbo contingents will be judged according to the following criteria:

Performance – 80 percent

Online votes – 20 percent

Live Streaming

In Talisay City in southern Cebu, the city government is organizing a raffle for those who will cast their online votes for Halad Inasal Festival contingent during the live streaming that will be held at their Poblacion Park.

Mayor Gerald Anthony Gullas said a brand new cellular phone and other minor prizes will be given out to lucky spectators. This will be in addition to the brand new Hilux that will be given by the Capitol.





“Talisaynons! Let us help one another and aim to be the GRAND CHAMPION of PASIGARBO SA SUGBO,” Gullas said in a social media post.

In Argao town, the municipal governmnt is also giving out one sack of rice each to three winners while 20 others will get five kilos of rice each.

“Among gi awhag ang tanan nga musolod unya sa Argao sports Complex nga magpalista aron maapil inyong pangalan sa atong raffle. Kinahanglan nga winning audience nakabutar sa contingent ug magprovide og screenshot nga magpamatuod niya nakabutar,” the municipal government said.

(We are urging all to enter the Argao Sports Complex to be listed so that their names will be included in the raffle. It is required for the winning audience to vote for a contingent and provide a screenshot that is proof that he has voted.)

Viewing party for Pasigarbo sa Sugbo

The local government of Minglanilla for its part is also organizing a viewing party for their constituents that will start at 9 p.m.

Aside from watching their contingent perform live, spectators of the viewing party will also be entertained by local performers and live bands.

“Maghugpong ta magkahiusa isip mga Minglanillahanons pinaagi sa pag-apil sa Viewing Party karong alas 9 sa gabii sa Minglanilla Sports Complex diin kuyog kitang mobotar sa atong Kabanhawan Festival, contingent no. 48!,” the municipal government said in a social media post.

(We will gather together as Minglanillahanons through joining the viewing party this 9 p.m. at the Minglanilla Sports Complex where we will join in the voting for our Kabanhawan Festival contingent No. 48!)

In the northern part of the province, the municipality of Sta. Fe in Bantayan Island is offering live streaming to town residents at their municipal sports complex.

The municipal government is urging everyone to come and show support to their Panuhog Festival contingents by sending online votes.

