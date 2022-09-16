Monkeypox local transmission in PH? DOH exec can’t tell if there’s any

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Health (DOH) on Friday said that it lacked the information necessary to definitively rule out the possibility of local transmission of the monkeypox virus.

DOH officer-in-charge Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire pointed out during a press briefing that the government could not test everyone who showed symptoms of the disease because most of them do not go to a doctor for consultation or treatment.

“I cannot be certain to say that there is no local transmission,” Vergeire said. “So there is no certainty, but what is certain right now, handa tayo (is that we are ready).”

So far, the country has confirmed four cases of monkeypox.

Vergeire said the third patient has already ended home isolation last September 8 and was declared fully recovered by a physician while the fourth case has already been discharged from the hospital last September 15 and is continuing home isolation.

The first two monkeypox cases have since fully recovered, she also said.

