Rematch: Paras, Paradero to fight for WBA Asia belt

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Two former world title challengers in Vince “J-Vince” Paras and Robert “Super Inggo” Paradero will settle their unfinished business in a rematch slated on October 5, 2022 in Parañaque City, Metro Manila.

This time, there is more at stake as Paras and Paradero will battle for the vacant World Boxing Association (WBA) Asia South flyweight title.

In their first encounter last April 26, 2022 in General Santos City, Paras and Paredero settled for a split draw after 10 rounds. One judge Brembot Dulalas scored the bout 98-92 in favor of Paradero, while Rodolfo Alocelja had Paras winning the bout 96-94, and Sabas Ponpon Jr. had it even at 95-all.

As expected, their bout turned out to be a classic as both boxers went toe-to-toe from the first to the final round.

The 23-year-old Paras of General Santos City has a record of 17 wins with 15 knockouts along with 2 defeats and 1 draw.

Meanwhile, the 26-year-old Paradero of Malaybalay City, Bukidnon has a 18-2-1 (win-loss-draw) record with 12 knockouts.

Next Manny Pacquiao

Paras rose to popularity as a young undefeated knockout artist touted as the next Manny Pacquiao because of their uncanny fighting style similarities.

His first major win was a unanimous decision against against Jimboy Haya in 2017 to win the World Boxing Organization (WBO) Asia Pacific Youth light flyweight title in Mandaue City.

He went on piling up more wins, but hit a brick wall in his first shot for a world title in 2018. Paras lost to Japanese Hiroto Kyoguchi by unanimous decision for the International Boxing Federation (IBF) world minimumweight title in Japan.

He lost in his comeback fight in the same year against Jonathan Taconic by unanimous deicsion for the World Boxing Council International light flyweight title in Manila.

After his back-to-back defeats, Paras won three consecutive bouts followed by the draw against Paradero.

Two world title shots

Meanwhile, Paradero has fought for the world title twice and failed in both occasions. The former WBO Asia Pacific Youth minimumweight champion fought for the WBA world minimumweight title against fellow Filipino Vic Saludar which ended in a controversial split decision last 2021.

Paradero earned another world title shot in December 2021 for the WBA Super world minimumweight title against Thammanoon Niyomtrong but suffered a devastating fifth round technical knockout loss.

Less than six months after the TKO defeat, Paradero returned in the ring and fought Paras to a draw.

RELATED STORIES

PMI Bohol Boxing Promotions eyes expansion plans outside Bohol

Vitor of Bohol KOs Yupang of Thailand to win WBO belt

Vitor, dangerous Thai headline Kumong Bol-anon 7 with WBO Oriental featherweight title on the line

Kumong Bol-anon 7 features Bohol’s rising ring warriors

Sanman Boxing’s Jhunrick Carcedo bags WBF Asia Pacific super lightweight title

GAB, Japan Boxing Commission ink boxing partnership deal

Apolinar loses OPBF super bantam belt with 5th round stoppage

Santisima KOs Japanese foe in 5th in Japan fight

Losing spell: Philippines left with no reigning boxing world champion

Inoue crowned new pound-for-pound king after win over Donaire

/dbs