Robles puts unbeaten record on the line vs Mama in main event clash

CEBU CITY, Philippines — ARQ Boxing Stable’s Berland “The Trigger Man” Robles will face an acid test as he fights Sanman Boxing Gym’s Jerven Mama in the main event of Sanman’s fight card on October 15, 2022, at the Consolacion Sports Complex, north Cebu.

The 22-year-old unbeaten Robles will try to upset the more experienced Mama in their non-title clash.

Robles, one of ARQ Boxing Stable’s rising prospects sports a record of five wins with two knockouts, while Mama has a 12-1-1 (win-loss-draw) slate with seven stoppages.

Robles’ most recent bout was against Ramel Antaran on August 7, 2022, at the Bonifacio R. Bacaltos Sport and Cultural Center in Sibonga town, south Cebu where he won via unanimous decision.

Meanwhile, Mama is coming back from a one-year hiatus after suffering a stunning 10th-round knockout to WBO No. 1 light flyweight contender Mark Vicelles of the Omega Boxing Gym.

Vicelles knocked out Mama in the last second of the final round for the latter’s first defeat in what had been a flourishing career.

On the other hand, the unbeaten Bryan James Wild (9-0, 6KOs) finally gets a well-deserved exposure roughly a year after signing with the ARQ Boxing Stable. Wild will fight in the co-main event against Big Yellow Boxing Gym’s Carlo Demecillo (15-6-1, 8KOs).

Also featured in the fight card are Rodel Wenceslao versus Edison Berwella Fromanilla; April Jay Abne versus Ramil Antaran; Bryx Piala vs. Ronvex Capuloy; Ramil Macado versus Renoel Pael; Ian Paul Abne versus Charlie Malupangue; Yeroge Gura versus Anthony Gibuela; and John Vincent Pangga versus Vergilio Silvano.

ARQ Sports’ strength and conditioning trainer Roger Justine Potot told CDN Digital that they’re still looking for an opponent for one of their banner boxers, John Paul Gabunilas whom they’re planning to pit in the fight card. /rcg

