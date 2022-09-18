2022 Asia Triathlon Championships: Raven Faith Alcoseba makes Cebu proud again

CEBU CITY, Philippines— Promising Cebuana triathlete Raven Faith Alcoseba continued to make an impression on the international triathlon scene after becoming the lone Filipino finisher in the 2022 Asia Triathlon Championships in Aktau, Kazakhstan, on Saturday, September 17, 2022.

From among the eight triathletes who were sent by the Triathlon Association of the Philippines, only the 19-year-old Alcoseba crossed the finish line.

Alcoseba, a bronze medalist in the 31st Southeast Asian Games (SEAG), finished 15th in the women’s elite category with a time of two hours, 11 minutes, and 17 seconds.

The race featured a 1.5-kilometer swim, 40k bike, and 10k run.

Alcoseba finished the swim leg in 19 minutes and 40 seconds. She wrapped up the bike leg in 1:06.13 and finished the run in 42:44.

SEAG’s many-time women’s triathlon gold medalist Kim Mangrobang and 31st SEAG men’s triathlon gold medalist Fernando Casares both faltered in the race. Mangobrang “Did Not Finish” in the race while Casares was lapped during the bike leg.

It wasn’t the first time for Alcoseba to make a strong impression in an international stint. Last July, she became the highest-ranked Filipino finisher in the 2022 Asia Triathlon Junior and U23 Championships in Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan, after placing eighth in the women’s U-23 division.

On the other hand, fellow Cebuanos in 31st SEA Games silver medalist Andrew Kim Remolino and Karen Andrea Manayon were also lapped during the race’s bike leg along with fellow national team members in John Leerams Chicano, Joshua Ramos, and Gene Quiambao.

The national team was accompanied by national triathlon coach Ani De Leon Brown and Lou Ann Hamada-Ramos.

Yuko Takahashi ruled the elite women’s division in 02:02.28, followed by China’s Lin Xinyu (2:03.43) and Yang Yifan (2:04.27).

In the elite men’s division, Japan’s Ren Sato (1:50.07), Kenji Nener (1:51.34), and Makoto Odakura (1:51.54) captured the first to third places, respectively.

