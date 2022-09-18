Visa-free entry for Filipinos visiting Taiwan stays — Meco

MANILA, Philippines — The visa-free entry privilege of Filipinos visiting Taiwan remains in effect, the Manila Economic and Cultural Office (Meco) clarified on Friday, September 9.

Meco chairperson Silvestre Bello III debunked the reports after speaking with Taiwan’s representative in the Philippines Michael Pei-Yung Hsu.

“Tinawagan ko po ’yung kanilang representative dito, ‘yung kumbaga ambassador, at sinabi ko sa kanya na, ‘Totoo ba ‘yun na sinuspinde niyo na ‘yung visa-free entry ng ating kababayan?’” Bello said in an interview on ABS-CBN Teleradyo’s Kabayan program.

(I called their representative here, and asked if it’s true that Taiwan suspended the visa-free entry for Filipinos.)

“Sabi niya, ‘That is not true.’ Sabi nga niya that ‘this might be a misunderstanding of the statement of my government,’” he added.

(He said, “That is not true.” He added that “this might be a misunderstanding of the statement of my government.”)

Earlier, Taiwan announced that it will resume the visa-free entry scheme for visitors from nations such as the United States, Canada, and Germany.

The Philippines was not on the list, Bello noted, which may have caused the confusion.

