Cebu opens 30th Press Freedom Week in the ‘new normal’

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu’s media industry welcomed on Sunday, September 18 the 30th year of the Cebu Press Freedom Week.

For this year, Press Freedom Week will be reviving several physical activities, after two years of lockdowns, such as the volleyball tournament among reporters, forum, and learning sessions for communications and journalism students in Cebu, to name a few.

These will be held between September 18 and September 24.

A Holy Mass at the Archdiocesan Shrine of San Pedro Calungsod, Cebu City signaled the start of the week-long event.

Fr. Jonathan Rubin, head of Social Media Communications of the Archdiocese of Cebu, congratulated the Cebu press for achieving a historic milestone.

In his Homily, Rubin also reminded not only members of the media but also the general public to remember the people who sacrificed their lives for defending freedom.

“They bravely fought (freedom) but not for themselves but for us, today,” he said.

Rubin also urged media practitioners to uphold and defend freedom for the community they serve.

“Freedom is never about being having, doing, saying, posting, and sharing whatever we personally want,” said Rubin.

“Freedom oft to be understood in the context of the community. freedom repressed and restricted to our personal cause, gain and interest is not freedom but selfishness,” he added.

The entire Cebu media industry celebrates Press Freedom Week every third week of September, which also commemorates the declaration of Martial Law on September 21, 1972.

