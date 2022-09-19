Meet the officers of CFBJ for 2022 to 2023 

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The Cebu Federation of Beat Journalists (CFBJ) on Sunday, September 18, unveiled the list of officers for the year 2022 to 2023.

CFBJ on Sunday conducted its election in Cebu Quincentennial Hotel, which coincided with the opening of the 30th Cebu Press Freedom Week celebration.

Arnold Bustamante of dyHP and SunStar – Superbalita and Herty Lopez, also of SunStar – Superbalita, retained the presidency and vice presidency respectively.

Other officers who got reelected included Le Antojado of dyLA and The Freeman-Banat as its Secretary; Calvin Cordova of Manila Bulletin as its Treasurer; Nestle Semilla of dyLA and Inquirer-Visayas as its Auditor; Fe Marie Dumaboc of GMA-7 as its Public Information Officer (PIO) for TV; and Lloyd Suarez of dySS as PIO for radio.

Preciosa Bacalso of The Freeman is the newest member to be part of CFBJ’s set of officers, after being elected as the PIO for print.

Each of the elected officers represents a beat.

SunStar Cebu’s editor-in-chief Cherry Ann Lim and Michelle So were also present during Sunday’s election of CFBJ officers.

CFBJ is the only group composed of news reporters, photojournalists, and video journalists from news organizations in Cebu.

/dcb