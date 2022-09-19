Key players of Consolacion, Mandaue land spots in college teams

Cebu City, Philippines—Several key players from Consolacion Sarok Weavers and Sherilin-Unisol Mandaue are being recruited by various colleges after their stellar performances in the recent Pilipinas Super League (PSL) 21-U in Cebu.

Reigning PSL 21-U Visayas leg champions Consolacion Sarok Weavers have eight of its players recruited while nine from Mandaue were also given slots by different college teams.

Leading the list is Visayas leg Most Valuable Player Matthew Flores, who is being recruited by the Arellano University men’s basketball team in Manila.

Sarok Weavers team captain John Paolo Dalumpines, big man Rovello Robles, and ace scorer Froiland Maglasang, are also recruited by Cebu Schools athletic Foundation Inc. (Cesafi) team University of the Visayas (UV) Green Lancers.

Wesley Malazarte and Keaton Taburnal will suit up for Cebu Roosevelt Memorial College in Bogo City, north Cebu, while Christian Alilin and Dave Paulo will go south as they’re recruited by University of Southeastern Philippines (USEP) in Davao City.

Mandaue City’s Stephen Joash Cutamora, meanwhile, is being recruited by the University of Santo Tomas (UST) Growling Tigers.

One of Mandaue’s top scorers, Zylle Cabellon, along with Ehman Suarez, Christopher Isabelo are being recruited by the UV Green Lancers.

Acer Go and Real Aureo will likely suit up for fellow Cesafi team University of San Carlos (USC) Warriors.

JZ Dizon, Christian Sollano, and Sam Melicor are being recruited by the University of San Jose-Recoletos (USJ-R) Jaguars.

Consolacion and Mandaue fought in the PSL 21-U Visayas leg finals with the former winning the Best-of-Three finals series.

Consolacion went on finishing as the runners-up in the “Battle of Champions” against the Pampanga Delta.

