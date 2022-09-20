Cordova plans to expand Wi-Fi program to its barangays

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Philippines — The Municipal Government of Cordova will expand its free Wi-Fi program to Cordovanhons.

On Monday, September 19, 2022, Cordova Mayor Cesar “Didoy” Suan announced that they would also establish free Wi-Fi in all its 13 barangays.

These are the town’s 13 barangays Alegria, Bangbang, Buagsong, Catarman, Cogon, Dapitan, Day-as, Gabi, Gilutongan, Ibabao, Pilipog, Poblacion and San Miguel.

Suan said that this would be his early Christmas gift to Cordovanhons, especially to students, so that they would no longer have to visit the municipal hall to connect to their free Wi-Fi.

Earlier, the municipal government installed free Wi-Fi at the municipal hall to help students in researching their assignments and projects.

“Para before mag-Christmas atong mahatag ang pinaskuhan sa tanan nga taga lain-lain nga barangay nagpuyo, dili na sila moari sa munisipyo kun dili adto na sila sa ilang barangay, ma-free na pod ang Wi-Fi nga ilang magamit,” Suan said.

(So that before Christmas our Christmas gift to all those in the different barangays, they won’t have to come to the municipal building but at the barangay (hall), they can have a free Wi-Fi that they can use.)

Aside from expanding their free Wi-Fi program, Suan will also distribute a computer set to the 13 barangays in Cordova.

Suan said that the computer sets would be utilized for the centralization and decentralization of its services and transactions.

“Para ang tanan, uban nga mga dunay concerns sa munisipyo or dunay panginahanglan sa munisipyo, dili na moari sa munisipyo kun dili adto na sa inyohang barangay kay aron ato nang i-connect. Ato nang i-decentralize ug centralize,” Suan added.

(For everybody, other concerns they have for the municipal government or those who have a need for the municipal government, they can come here at the municipal hall if not they can go to their barangay hall so that we can connect that.)

With this, Suan said that barangays could now process permits and other documents for their clients.

Suan said that they were planning to start the program in March 2023.

RELATED STORIES

Plan to build P90B Cordova-Bohol bridge welcomed

DOH-7: Avoid swimming in Catarman, Cordova waters

Free Wi-Fi for students teachers doing research for school projects in Cordova — mayor

Free shuttle rides for Cordova commuters stranded in Lapu-Lapu — mayor

Bill pushing free Wi-Fi in all schools filed

/dbs