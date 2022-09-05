Free Wi-Fi for students teachers doing research for school projects in Cordova — mayor

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Philippines — Students and teachers in Cordova town will not have to go to an internet cafe and spend money to do their research for their school projects.

All they have to do is go to the municipal hall and avail of the free Wi-Fi of the Cordova town government to do their research.

This developed after the Cordova municipal government launched on Monday, Sept. 5, 2022, the town’s free Wi-Fi project.

Mayor Cesar “Didoy” Suan led the project launching after the flag raising ceremony this morning.

Suan also clarified that they would only be prioritizing students and teachers to use the free Wi-Fi so that they could do research for their school projects.

“Mas maayo, sa mga estudyante, magdala mo ug ID,” Suan said.

(It would be better for the students to bring with them their IDs.)

Suan also said that they would be installing a firewall on their Wi-Fi connection, to prevent users from downloading games and visiting sites with lewd pictures and videos.

“So sa mga ginikanan, dili ramo mabalaka kay safe ra,” he added.

(So for the parents, they would not have to worry because it is safe here.)

Those, who would like to access the free Wi-Fi would only need to approach IT personnel stationed at the museum building to secure a password.

To avoid also traffic in the internet connection, a user can only use the free Wi-Fi for three hours per day.

Among the sites that were allowed to be accessed in the free Wi-Fi were google.com, gmail, yahoomail, Zoom, Google Meet, Google Classroom, and MS Teams.

/dbs