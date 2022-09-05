LAPU-LAPU CITY, Philippines — The Municipality of Cordova will offer free ride to their constituents, who will be stranded in Lapu-Lapu City, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

This was announced by Cordova Mayor Cesar “Didoy” Suan on Monday, September 5, 2022, during the flag raising ceremony.

Suan said that he would be deploying two shuttle service vans to ferry passengers for free starting today.

“Nakita nako nga taas kaayo ang linya sa mga mouli og Cordova gikan sa Lapu-Lapu City Central. Moabot sa fire station ang linya,” Suan said.

(I saw that the queue of passengers for Cordova from Lapu-Lapu City Central [School area] is quite long. It can reach the fire station in the area.)

Suan, however, clarified that they would prioritize Cordovanhons in their free shuttle ride project.

Each shuttle van has a capacity of 15 passengers.

He also said that their shuttle rides would not make a stop at any barangays within Lapu-Lapu City.

“Katong mga dili taga Cordova, hangyo ko ninyo nga ayaw na lang mo og sakay, kay dili baya ni kaantigo mo-break among mga driver basta dili pa kaabot sa Cordova. Pero kung mopugos gyud mo og sakay, aw adto na gyud mo sa Cordova makanaog,” he said.

(Those, who are not from Cordova, we appeal to you to please don’t take the free shuttle rides because our drivers don’t know how to step on the brakes if the shuttle will not reach Cordova. But if you would still force to ride on the shuttle, then you can get off in Cordova.)

Suan also clarified that the town did not intend to compete to any public utility vehicle drivers, such as jeepneys and tricycles.

He said that he only wanted to help to ferry Cordovanhons who would be stranded during those hours due to the influx of passengers.

