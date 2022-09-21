Cebu media celebrates 30th Press Freedom Week 

Cebu’s media industry officially opened last Sunday, September 18 the 30th year of the Cebu Press Freedom Week.

This year, the celebration of Press Freedom Week includes several physical activities, after two years of lockdowns, such as the volleyball tournament among reporters, a forum, and learning sessions for communications and journalism students in Cebu.

Cebu Press Freedom Week’s activities will happen until September 24.

The entire Cebu media industry celebrates Press Freedom Week every third week of September, which also commemorates the declaration of Martial Law on September 21, 1972.

Industry leaders in Cebu are one with the Cebu Media in celebration of the 30th press freedom week:

