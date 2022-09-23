DSWD 7 explains delay in 4Ps cash grants for June and July

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Department of Social Welfare and Development in Central Visayas (DSWD-7) announced that the cash grants for the pay period 3 of some 82,922 household beneficiaries of the Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program (4Ps) will be temporarily delayed.

The agency noted in an advisory that this is because of the result of the Listahanan 3 identifying them as non-poor.

The agency also said that household assessment for some 15, 442 household beneficiaries who have yet been included in the assessment in 2019 is still ongoing.

The pay period 3 covers June and July.

Shalaine Marie Lucero, DSWD 7 director, in a phone interview on Friday, September 23 2022, said the validation is the only way for them to verify if these listed 4Ps beneficiaries are really non-poor, therefore, are not really qualified to receive the benefits of the program.

“While we are doing the validation, gi-hold lang, gi-temporary lang og hold. But as soon as makita that they are for retention, ato na na dayong i-activate,” she told CDN Digital.

(While we are doing the validation, we will hold it first on a temporary basis. But as soon as we see that they are for retention, we will immediately activate.)

The household assessment is being conducted in accordance with the 4Ps Act.

The 4Ps Act, also known as Republic Act 11310, stipulates that only those people who qualify as the poorest of the poor, as identified in the DSWD’s Listahanan 3, will receive 4Ps benefits.

/bmjo

READ MORE:

267 4Ps beneficiaries in Bohol graduate from program