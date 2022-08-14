Close to P18M in illegal drugs seized in Toledo, Mandaue 

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Police in Cebu confiscated close to P18 million worth of illegal drugs in separate drug-bust operations last Saturday, August 13.

In Mandaue, the city’s police confiscated a total of P10.5 million in illegal drugs during two buy-bust operations on Saturday dawn, a press release from the Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO-7) stated.

Officers from the Mandaue City Police Office’s City Drug Enforcement Unit also arrested two suspects, one of whom was reportedly a ‘high-valued’ drug peddler.

The first buy-bust operation was conducted in Brgy. Cabancalan at 1:35 a.m. in which law enforcers confiscated 1.5 kilograms of shabu from a suspect identified as John Alex Villaraz.

Villaraz, 18, was tagged by police as a ‘high value drug suspect’.

Around two hours later, the same anti-narcotics group of Mandaue City Police arrested an elderly in Brgy. Tipolo for possessing 50 grams of shabu valued at P340,000.

The suspect was identified as Danilo Bauri Canillo, 60, and a resident of Brgy. Basak San Nicolas in Cebu City.

Down south, in Toledo City, police there also conducted a buy-bust operation that yielded P7.5 million worth of illegal drugs.

The Toledo City Police Station, in a separate press release, said the city police’s intelligence operatives arrested a certain Raffy Hermona during a drug-bust past 3 a.m. on Saturday.

Hermona, a resident of Cadiz City, Negros Occidental, was caught with 11 sachets containing shabu, weighing a total of 1.17 kilograms, and with a street value estimated at P7,491,356.

The suspect was also tagged as a ‘high value target’, the Toledo City Police added.

A few hours later, the same police in Toledo City also arrested three more drug suspects and confiscated P2,448.00 worth of illegal drugs.

