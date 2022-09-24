City councilor to MCWD: Cover excavated roads done with pipe-laying

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu City Councilor Mary Ann De Los Santos has proposed a resolution on Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022, directing the Metropolitan Cebu Water District (MCWD) to ensure that portions of excavated roads, particularly in north mountain barangays, which are already done with pipe-laying, are covered and paved accordingly.

The councilor said she observed during her recent visits to north mountain barangays in the city, traversing Veterans Drive from Lahug Public Market to Lower Busay, that the road was in “disrepair” due to the ongoing diggings and pipe-laying works of the MCWD projects.

“The said diggings and pipe-laying have been conducted for several months already; however, after the laying of pipes and filling-up of the excavations the top portion is left exposed, thereby causing inconvenience to both road users and residents in the area,” she said.

Construction works, including piping, are ongoing in the north mountain barangays, for the completion of the Lusaran Bulk Water Project of the MCWD.

CDN Digital sent a message to MCWD Chairman, Lawyer Jose Daluz III, for a response on De Los Santos’ resolution. However, CDN Digital has yet to receive a reply as of this writing.

Meanwhile, De Los Santos said he would want this addressed as she had maintained that the filling material would turn into dust during sunny days and to muck during heavy rains, and worse, clog the already silted drainage if not acted upon.

De Los Santos’ resolution, which the council carried, directed the MCWD to compel its contractors to put signages and early warning devices in areas with this condition to avoid accidents due to bad road conditions.

The council also agreed to direct the city’s Department of Engineering and Public Works (DEPW) to monitor these road stretches and coordinate with MCWD to ensure that the repairs would be done within the city’s engineering standards.

