Back to running: Sorongon wins two races over the weekend

CEBU CITY, Philippines—Cebu-based multi-titled long-distance runner Ruffa Sorongon flexed her winning form last weekend after ruling two separate long-distance footraces.

The Sultan Kudarat native dominated the TWM Marathon’s 42-kilometer category on Saturday, September 24, 2022, in Curva, Medellin town, northern Cebu before capping her weekend with another spectacular win in the 7-Eleven Run 21-kilometer race.

According to Sorongon who is the elite member of the Team EstepaSibs Running Team of Willie Estepa, she recently returned into running after venturing into the more challenging Obstacle Course Racing (OCR), wherein she qualified for the national team at some point.

Sorongon finished the 42k female category in Medellin with a time of three hours, 55 minutes, and 25 seconds, beating teammate Daisy Batac, who crossed the finish line in 4:17.03. Veteran ultramarathoner Sandra Soliano rounded off the top three with a time of 4:32.14.

On Sunday, September 25, Sorongon went on to top the 7-Eleven Run’s female 21k category.

“I saw the post of 7-Eleven Run and other running events posted online. At first, I was undecided because there was also a Spartan Race happening on the same day. I made up my mind eventually because I felt that I would have a difficult time qualifying for the SEA Games in Cambodia for the Obstacle Course Racing (OCR). I’ve chosen the running events and trained for only two weeks,” said Sorongon.

She first tested herself during the Gaisano Capital Run’s 12k to see if she still has the speed and pace that she had when she once ruled the streets of Cebu.

Sorongon, a former National Milo Marathon Cebu Leg champion, didn’t falter and went on to win her first road race in Cebu in years.

“I thought I got lucky for winning first place in the 12k of the Gaisano Capital Run. It was enough for me to know that I can still compete so I decided to register in both the long-distance races,” added Sorongon.

“I got lucky again last weekend after I placed first in the TWM Marathon and the 7-Eleven Run.”

Sorongon credited OCR National Coach Sherwin Managuil for helping her train during her stint as a national team member of the OCR.

The 42k male division winners of the TWM Marathon were Markiven Revilla (02:47.55), Ariel Saballa (03:03.00), and Andy Toniacao (3:05.11).

The TWM Marathon was co-organized by Pablo “Paulo” Garcia III, Excel Arain, and race director Joel Baring. The marathon was intended to promote tourism and sports in north Cebu.

