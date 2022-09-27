Man applies for police clearance, gets arrested instead in Tagbilaran City

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A man who went to Tagbilaran City Police Station to apply for a police clearance was arrested after police found out that he had a pending warrant of arrest for violation against women and children.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Regie Real, chief of Tagbilaran Police Station, identified the arrested individual as Luke Jon Borja, 28, a resident of the said city.

Borja was arrested past 9 a.m. on Tuesday, September 27, 2022.

Based on her report, Real said that while Police Corporal Niño Esdrelon was checking the background of Borja for his police clearance, they found out about his pending warrant of arrest through the National Police Clearance System.

Borja had a pending Warrant of Arrest for Violation of Section 5(E) of Republic Act 9262 or the Anti-Violence Against Women and Children Act of 2004, particularly on controlling or restricting a woman’s or child’s movement or conduct.

“Attempting to compel or compelling the woman or her child to engage in conduct which the woman or her child has the right to desist from or desist from conduct which the woman or her child has the right to engage in, or attempting to restrict or restricting the woman’s or her child’s freedom of movement or conduct by force or threat of force, physical or other harm or threat of physical or other harm, or intimidation directed against the woman or child.,” a portion of the law states.

The warrant was issued by Judge Zarah Daquila Aguisando-Silvosa, Acting Presiding Judge, of the Regional Trial Court 11th Judicial Region, Branch 33, last June 3, 2022, in Davao Del Sur, with P36,000 as the recommended bail.

Edsrelon immediately informed the warrant section personnel of Tagbilaran City Police Station and the latter served the warrant of arrest, which immediately resulted to the arrest of Borja.

Borja is currently detained at the Tagbilaran City Police Station’s detention facility.

