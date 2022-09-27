Over 41,000 students receive educational assistance from DSWD 7

CEBU CITY, Philippines — As it ended its educational assistance payout on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, the Department of Social Welfare and Development in Central Visayas (DSWD-7) announced that it has paid over P12.7 million in cash aid to 41, 702 eligible students in the region.

The total number of beneficiaries slightly surpassed the total target number of educational assistance beneficiaries for Central Visayas, which was 39,000.

Leah Quintana, DSWD-7 information officer, said majority of those who received the educational assistance are from Cebu island with 32,334, followed by Negros Oriental with 5,907; Bohol with 2,974, and Siquijor with 487 beneficiaries.

Of those who benefitted from the cash aid, at least 10, 381 are elementary students, 8,519 are high school students, 5,904 are senior high school students, and some 16,898 college of vocational courses students.

The DSWD-7 started the payout last August 20, 2022.

