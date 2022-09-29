Siquijor ditches COVID vax card, tests as entry requirement

CEBU CITY, Philippines — More provinces in Central Visayas have decided to do away with COVID-19 vaccination cards and RT-PCR tests as travel conditions.

The latest to join is Siquijor after its Governor, Jake Vincent Villa, recently issued a new Executive Order (EO) that effectively dropped vaccination cards and negative RT-PCR tests as requirements upon entry.

Villa signed EO No. 11 titled An Order Rationalizing COVID-19 Guidelines within the Province of Siquijor last Wednesday, Sept. 28.

“It is vital that the Province of Siquijor renew and revitalize its policies to promote the welfare of both its residents and of tourists alike and kickstart its road to economic recovery over the years to come,” portions of the two-page document read.

Copies of Siquijor’s latest EO were also published on its official Facebook page.

EO No. 11 also makes the wearing of face masks in outdoor areas optional.

This rule, however, is not applicable to immunocompromised individuals, and those exhibiting symptoms of COVID-19.

The Siquijor Provincial Government also reminded the public to keep their face masks on when inside hospitals, clinics, ‘and other medical and diagnostic facilities.’

Last Sept. 22, Bohol also decided to relax travel protocols by removing COVID-19 vaccination cards as a requirement upon arrival.

/dbs