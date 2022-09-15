LOOK: A freediver shares breathtaking underwater photos with barracudas in Siquijor

CEBU, Philippines —Siquijor is not only known for its mountain tours, waterfalls, and beautiful beaches, but also for its promising diving spots!

Freediver Jedo Gairanan shares astonishing underwater photos of barracudas taken from the Tulapos Marine Sanctuary in Siquijor.

According to Gairanan, for him, freediving helps relieve stress, anxiety, or depression because of the relaxation it requires when holding one’s breath during dive.

He said that he and his friends drove around the island of Siquijor to discover more diving spots surrounding the island.

“Dako kaayo siyag [free diving] tabang because you need to relax. It is relaxing underwater, it’s a different world, and you need your focus, and discipline sa imong kaugalingon,” Gairanan shared with CDN Digital.

(It is a big help (free diving) because you need to relax. It is relaxing underwater, it’s a different world, and you need your focus, and discipline of yourself.)

Jedo wanted to promote diving tourism on the island by sharing glimpses into the vibrant underwater world in Siquijor.

“Nindot gyod kaayo siya [underwater] like makaamaze. That’s why na ginahimo namo siya [free diving] as a hobby, kung gikapoy na mi sa work,” he added.

(It is really beautiful [underwater] like it can amaze you. That’s why that we can do this [free diving] as a hobby, if we are really tired at work.)

Here are more of his stunning photos shared by Gairanan:

