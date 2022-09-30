CIDG operations lead to arrest of four individuals for different offenses



CEBU CITY, Philippines —Four individuals, including a minor, were nabbed by the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) for different offenses via virtue of arrest warrants last September 27, 2022.

The CIDG operations led to the arrest of a father and his son for frustrated homicide in Lapu-Lapu City, a woman for estafa in Bohol, and the rescue of a 17-year-old for statutory rape in Balamban.

In a report released on Thursday evening, September 29, 2022, Police Major Richard John Macachor, head of the CIDG in Mandaue City, identified the two arrested accused as Danilo Booc, 70, and his son, Roldan, 44.

Macachor, in his report, said that they arrested these mentioned accused in Barangay Pajo, Lapu-Lapu City, on September 27, 2022, via virtue of a warrant of arrest for the crime of frustrated homicide, which happened in 1999.

The arrest warrant against these two were issued by Judge Jose Alfonso Maliper Gomos, presiding judge of the Regional Trial Court (RTC-7), Branch 54, in Lapu-Lapu City.

Accordingly, Macachor said that the victim, who was drunk at the time of the incident, hit Danilo using a rock while sitting outside his house. This was witnessed by his son, Roldan. As a result, Roldan got angry and stabbed the victim once. The victim, fortunately, survived.

In Panglao, Bohol, a woman, who was alleged to be engaged and was one of the admins of a Repa/Paluwagan scam, was also arrested on September 27, through a warrant of arrest for estafa in relation to the Cybercrime Prevention Act of 2002.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Saturino Estigoy, head of CIDG-7 Bohol Provincial Field Unit, identified the accused as Mary Jane Valdez Loreche, 30, a resident of Bohol province.

The arrest warrant against Loreche was issued by Judge Samuel Amila Biliran, executive judge of 7th Judicial Region, Branch 50 in Loay, Bohol last September 23.

According to Estigoy, the accused has duped several individuals with money amounting to P6 million. Police tagged her as Top 8 Most Wanted Person in Bohol province.

For his part, Police Major Nazarino Emia, head of the CIDG-7 Provincial Field Unit, also led the rescue of a 17-year-old teener for statutory rape in Barangay Pondol, Balamban, Cebu, last September 27.

The arrest of this teener was made through a warrant of arrest that was issued by Judge Judilyn Hugo Tapia-Menchavez, presiding judge of the family court Branch 8 25, in Toledo City last September 26. There is no bail recommended for this offense.

Accordingly, Emia said that the alleged crime happened in 2018, when both the victim and the accused were minors. Emia said that the female victim was 14 years old when the alleged rape happened.

According to womanslaw.org, statutory rape is the crime of sex with a minor when the sex is agreed to by both parties, not forced. The reason why it is considered rape is because the minor is considered to be too young to legally consent to have sex or sexual contact.

Based on the information that they have, these two involved individuals were in a relationship. The parents of the victim knew about the incident and their relationship, which pushed them to file a criminal complaint against the accused.

The accused is now 17 years old.

