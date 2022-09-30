Lapu councilor appeals for help in repairing Odette-damaged daycare centers

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Philippines — A Lapu-Lapu City councilor has appealed to the private sector to help in repairing daycare centers that were damaged by super typhoon Odette in December 2021.

This is after Councilor Annabeth Cuizon confirmed that 51 daycare centers in the city have been affected by the typhoon.

Cuizon said that currently, the city has been looking for a budget for the repair of these daycare centers.

“Wa man siya naapil sa annual budget sa 2022 so nag-explore ta ug asa pwede makapangayo ug tabang. Pwede ba diri sa atoang special education fund, or dili ba kun duna tay balances sa atoang local development fund pwede ba pod siya dinha,” Cuizon said.

Currently, Cuizon said that some barangays are helping in repairing some of these daycare centers using their own fund.

“But we will also welcome kanang mga PPP or Private-Public Partnership para lang maayo ang atong mga daycare centers,” she added.

On Monday, the vice-president for Corporate Services of Aboitizpower visited the councilor, wherein Cuizon appealed to him to help in repairing the city’s damaged daycare centers. /rcg

