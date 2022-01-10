CCPO has new acting city director

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) has a new acting city director effective last Saturday, January 8, 2022, as outgoing city Director Police Colonel Josefino Ligan will be transferred to the Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO-7).

Ligan confirmed this on Monday, January 10, 2022, adding that the official turnover would be on Tuesday, January 11, 2022.

Replacing Ligan is Police Colonel Ernesto Salvador Tejada Tagle, who will officially assume position on Tuesday, January 11, 2022.

Colonel Tagle was from the Police Community Affairs and Development Group assigned in Camp Crame. He graduated in 1993 from Philippine National Police Academy (PNPA).

Meanwhile, on his official Facebook page, Ligan expressed his farewell to the Cebu City Police Office adding that he is grateful for the opportunities and learning that he learned after serving one year and nine months as the city director here.

“It was and will always be my life’s honor to have served as the City Director of Cebu City Police Office. Although challenging, it has been a great 1 year and 9 months with all the experiences, accomplishments and learnings I earned,” Ligan stated in his FB post.

*Now the time has come for me to move forward and I will do so by carrying along your trust, friendship and support. I hope I was able to make a quite lasting impact in the grand endeavor of public service for Cebu City Police Office,” the statement further reads.

Ligan, who graduated from PNPA last 1996, assumed the position in CCPO last April 9, 2020. He replaced the former CCPO officer-in-charge Police Colonel Hector Grijaldo who was relieved for alleged misconduct.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Wilbert Parilla, deputy director for operations of CCPO, said that Ligan would be transferred to the regional office in compliance with the PNP policy, which would require relieving the city and provincial directors, who served for more than a year, during election period.

