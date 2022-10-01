Janitor, who moonlights as ‘bodegero of shabu’, nabbed with P1.5M drugs in Talisay bust.

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A janitor of a mall, who allegedly moonlights as a “bodegero of shabu” and a drug peddler, was arrested after he was caught with P1.5 million worth of suspected shabu during a buy-bust operation in Barangay Poblacion, Talisay City on Friday afternoon, Sept. 30.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Randy Caballes, chief of Talisay City Police Station, said that Anthony Bass, 41, of Barangay Mambaling, Cebu City, was caught with 225 grams of suspected shabu, which had a market value of P1.5 million.

Caballes said that Bass, who was a janitor of a mall, was arrested during the buy-bust operation at past 4 p.m. that day.

He described Bass as a janitor of a mall in Cebu City and on his free time he was allegedly a “bodegero of shabu” or one who receives a big amount of supply of shabu for distribution or for sale.

Caballes also said that Bass would allegedly get his supply of shabu from his son, a certain Goboy, who was also from Barangay Mambaling, Cebu City.

The Talisay City Police chief said they were conducting a followup operation against Goboy.

Aside from allegedly being a “bodegero of shabu,” Caballes said that Bass could also allegedly sell and dispose 250 grams of shabu in a week in Metro Cebu.

Bass was detained at the Talisay City Police Station pending the filing of charges.

A few hours after the arrest of Bass in Talisay City in southern Cebu, policemen in Liloan town in northern Cebu arrested a suspected drug peddler during a buy-bust operation in Purok Hilltop, Barangay Jubay of this town.

Police Major Ramil Morpos of the Liloan Police Station said that Ronald Pepito, 44, was caught with 11 grams of suspected shabu during the police operation at past 8 p.m. that day.

Morpos said that the suspected shabu confiscated from the suspect had an estimated market value of P74,800.

He said that 4 sachets and 2 medium-size plastic packs containing suspected shabu were found in the possession of Pepito during the police operation.

Pepito of Barangay Jubay, Liloan town, was detained at the Liloan Police Station detention cell pending the filing of charges.

