Manila Chooks bow out of FIBA 3×3 World Tour Cebu Masters

CEBU CITY, Philippines—- The Manila Chooks bowed out of the Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas FIBA 3×3 World Tour Cebu Masters and along with it was the official retirement of veteran Chico Lanete from his storied progressional basketball career.

The Manila Chooks lost against the Doha QSC of Qatar, 16-21, which eliminated them from the tournament held at the SM Seaside City Cebu Mountain Wing area.

Before that, Manila Chooks had a rousing start by defeating India’s Ludhiana INBL, 21-17, in the qualifying draw.

Dejan Janjic led Doha with 13 points while Alioune Sy B Ndoye and Mohamed Abdelaziz E Abdelkawy each scored three points, with the latter nailing the game-winning basket.

Henry Iloka led Manila Chooks in scoring in both games. During their match against India, Iloka scored 10 points against India, and went on scoring 11 points in their loss against Doha.

Their game against Doha also served as the final game of Lanete as a professional basketball player.

The 43-year old Lanete, a former PBA and MPBL player, reignited his basketball career when he played for Chooks-to-Go’s 3×3 team in various international tilts.

Now, he is the head trainer of both the Cebu Chooks and Manila Chooks, and the playing coach of the latter.

The Ormoc City-native, Lanete wrapped up his stellar 3×3 career with 37 matches, all representing the country in international FIBA 3×3 tournaments.

“Mga kababayan, Chico is really who I consider a hero for his service his country. Marami siyang pinasaya as pro player. In the twilight of his career, sinigurado niya na pagsilbihan ang ating bayan. Kahit 43 na siya, lumaban pa rin siya para sa atin,” said Chooks-to-Go president Ronald Mascariñas.

Mascariñas added that he will give Lañete a Chooks-to-Go store.

“Speechless ako. Maraming salamat Boss Ronald for the opportunity. Maraming salamat sa pagsuporta ninyo sa amin. Hindi niyo iniwan yung family ko,” said Lañete.

Lanete will remain a significant person in the Chooks-to-Go 3×3 basketball program as he is the head coach of both teams and their head trainer after succeeding Aldin Ayo earlier this year.

/dcb