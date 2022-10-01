FIBA 3×3 World Tour Cebu Masters: Antwerp spoils Cebu Chooks’ first hometown game

CEBU CITY, Philippines— The Cebu Chooks opened their main draw campaign with a loss against Belgium’s Antwerp, 11-16, in the ongoing Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas FIBA 3×3 World Tour Cebu Masters on Saturday, October 1, 2022 at the SM Seaside City Cebu in the South Road Properties (SRP).

With the defeat, Cebu Chooks must win their game against the Omaha 3Ball of the United States later today, for them to advance in the next round of tounament.

Despite the loss, Cebu’s pride, Mac Tallo, who is also the top Filipino 3×3 player, didn’t disappoint the hordes of Cebuano basketball fans on the sideline by displaying his signature crafty moves.

After the game, Tallo scored five points, grabbed five rebounds, and had five highlight shots.

Mike Harry Nzeusseu also scored five points with one rebound, while fellow big man Brandon Ramirez had one point and four boards.

Antwerp, the No. 3 team in the FIBA 3×3 world rankings, will proceed playing against the Omaha 3Ball later today.

During their victory against Cebu Chooks, Bryan De Valck led the team with his nine-point outing with four rebounds. Dennis Doncor chipped in four points with one rebound.

Thibaut Vervoort had two points and four rebounds, while Nick Celis scored one point, but managed to grab eight rebounds.

Both teams opened the game scoreless in the first minute, until Nzeusseu breaks the silence by scoring the first point of the game, 1-0 , at the 8:37 mark.

Tallo, extended Cebu Chooks’ lead, 2-0, with a basket at the 7:11 mark.

Both teams had three deadlocks until Cebu Chooks encountered foul trouble that gave Antwerp the chance to score on the free throw line.

Valck sank both his freethrows to break the deadlock and give Antwerp the lead, 8-6. Antwerp went on leading as much as four points, 13-9, in the last two minutes of the match.

Not to be outplayed, Cebu Chooks retaliated with back-to-back baskets courtesy of Nzeusseu to bring them within a two-point deficit, 11-13, with 1:14 left.

However, the Belgians answered them with three more baskets as time winded down to seal the victory.

RELATED STORIES

Rama to Cebu Chooks, Manila Chooks 3×3 teams: This is your homecourt

Mac Tallo, Chooks 3×3 players arrive in Cebu for World Tour Cebu Masters

World Tour Cebu Masters: 14 teams battle this weekend for FIBA 3×3 supremacy

/dcb