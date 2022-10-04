10 Cebu police station commanders called out for poor performance

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Ten police station commanders in Cebu province were called out due to their poor performance in the campaign against illegal drugs, illegal gambling, and other anti-criminality campaigns.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Mark Gifter Sucalit, deputy provincial director for operations of the Cebu Police Provincial Office (CPPO), divulged this during a media forum on Tuesday morning, October 4, 2022.

Sucalit said this comes after a conference with all the police station chiefs held on Monday, October 3.

Sucalit, however, did not disclose what police stations were called out but he assures the public these stations were already given a timeline to improve based on the matrix that CPPO is following. He begged off from digging into the specifics.

“We directed them kung ano yung mga plans programs activities, way forward to really improve their deficiencies It’s good to note that they have their respective programs, we will see,” Sucalit said.

If ever these station chiefs won’t be able to do better, they might risk being relieved from their respective posts, Sucalit said.

As the deputy director for operations of CPPO, Sucalit said that these 10 police stations were just called out for their performance in the operation, intelligence, investigation, and community relations efforts.

However, he added that aside from their operation aspect, it is also a must for these police stations to maintain cleanliness among their stations as part of the PNP’s internal cleansing policy.

“…For the police station should deliver quality service…may matrix tayo na minomonitor natin . All the COPs are accountable for the actions of their men. Maraming sanctions, if hindi competent yung COP, then we will replace them with officers na more eager to serve,” he added.

