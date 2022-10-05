Close to 1M in Region 7 received booster dose

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Local health officials in Central Visayas still need to administer over 1 million booster doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

As of October 3, the Department of Health here (DOH-7) reported that close to 1 million, or 993, 779 individuals, have so far received the first dose of their booster shot.

This translates to an accomplishment rate of approximately 36 percent as they are targeting to give booster doses to a total of 2.7 million people in the region.

In their 100-day PinasLakas COVID-19 Vaccination drive, DOH-7, based on a separate data, managed to inoculate 116,530 individuals with the booster shot.

The campaign, which aims to encourage more people to get boosted as an added protection against the infection, will end this October 8.

It is also in line with President Ferdinand ‘Bongbong’ Marcos Jr.’s directives to shift the vaccination efforts towards booster shots.

Breakdown

Cebu province has the biggest population of individuals, from age 12 to 59 years old, who received their booster shots, at 198, 479. It was followed by its capital Cebu City, at 194, 956.

Negros Oriental already administered a total of 91, 174 booster doses of the COVID-19 vaccine. Mandaue City gave booster shots to 85, 257 while 65,652 in Lapu-Lapu City.

While it posted the lowest number of booster shots administered, Siquijor’s booster coverage rate is the highest in Central Visayas.

Their COVID-19 booster vaccination coverage rate is at 38 percent for adults age 18 to 59 years old, and 13 percent for children age 12 to 17 years old.

Siquijor also has the lowest population among all provinces and highly urbanized cities (HUCs) in the region.

/dcb