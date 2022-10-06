Taft Properties and JLL inked a deal

Taft Properties and Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (JLL) signed a Memorandum of Agreement (MOA) for East Gate Property Management.

Steadily rising to become one of the leading real estate developers in the Philippines, Taft Properties has set its sights on even bigger goals in celebration of its 25th Anniversary. Continuously developing the finest master-planned communities for young professionals, entrepreneurs, families, and retirees from here and abroad, Taft Properties is backed by VicSal Development Corporation, the company behind the Metro Gaisano chain of stores.

About Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (JLL)

A leading global provider of real estate and investment management services founded in the United Kingdom with offices in 80 countries. JLL takes pride in the excellence of their work, and the contributions they make to the communities. Its reputation is based on deep industry knowledge, excellence in service delivery, integrity, and its global provision of high-quality, professional real estate and investment management services.

About East Gate

East Gate is a mixed-used development, curated amenities, and the highly competitive price of its capacious residences. A project that combines condominiums, service apartments, offices, and a commercial center, echoing the exciting pulse of a dynamic neighborhood at the heart of Cebu’s fast growing urban landscape. All anchored by East Gate Shoppes, a mix of retail spaces and innovative concepts to cater to any business needs. Innovation and solid heritage mark the location.

East Gate is a stone’s throw away from Cebu’s premier business districts sitting on the corner of 2 major avenues.

East Gate is a complete lifestyle destination. Truly Have It All!

