Marco Polo Plaza Cebu celebrates 15 years of spreading hope with Tree of Hope lighting ceremony

On November 6 ,2024, Marco Polo Plaza Cebu ushered in the festive season with the 15th lighting ceremony of its iconic Tree of Hope. This cherished tradition brings together the spirit of Christmas with a commitment to giving back to the community.

Visit their website at https://www.marcopolohotels.com for more information on how you can contribute to the Tree of Hope and make this season truly special.

The event was graced by the presence of Maximilian Schwalbe, General Manager of Marco Polo Plaza; Oliver Victor B. Amoroso, Senior Vice President and Head of GMA Integrated News, Regional TV and Synergy, and Board of Trustee of the GMA Kapuso Foundation; Ann Marie Tan, Senior Assistant Vice President for Local Sales and Station Manager for GMA Central and Eastern Visayas; and Amabelle Rusiana, Regional Coordinator for the GMA Kapuso Foundation.

A Unique and Meaningful Celebration

This year’s Tree of Hope took on a special theme, focusing on Filipino heritage and sustainability. General Manager Maximilian Schwalbe highlighted the significance of using recycled and upcycled materials for the decorations, emphasizing the hotel’s dedication to environmental responsibility. He also shared the importance of supporting the local community and fostering a sense of cultural pride.

A Longstanding Partnership for Good

The lighting ceremony commemorated a 15-year partnership between Marco Polo Plaza Cebu and the GMA Kapuso Foundation.

“This year we’re hand in hand with the GMA Kapuso Foundation again. And it’s been 15 years that we’ve been together with them, raising money and supporting the communities who need support. And definitely we’re very proud to be able to have this special and unique style of Christmas,” Maximilian Schwalbe highlighted.

Oliver Victor B. Amoroso also expressed gratitude for the hotel’s unwavering support. He spoke of the Tree of Hope project’s impact over the years, raising over a million pesos and benefiting countless individuals across the Philippines through various initiatives .

“Like our Tree of Hope, may we continue to be aligned to others, a tall, enduring, reassuring presence, especially in the moments of darkness,” Oliver Victor B. Amoroso said.

Sharing the Light of Hope

Guests can also participate and share joy by adding their own ornament to the Tree of Hope for just Php 200. All proceeds directly support the GMA Kapuso Foundation’s health, education, and disaster relief efforts. The ceremony also served as a reminder of the recent devastation caused by typhoons Kristine and Leon, and the ongoing challenges faced by communities in Northern Luzon due to Typhoon Marce.A Night of Inspiration and Entertainment

The evening was filled with delightful performances by the Cebu Centre of Dance and the harmonious melodies of Fidelis Choir, adding a touch of magic to the event.

Join the Tradition

Marco Polo Plaza Cebu invites everyone to be part of their meaningful tradition. Visit their website at https://www.marcopolohotels.com for more information on how you can contribute to the Tree of Hope and make this season truly special.