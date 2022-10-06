LTO-Central Visayas probes two driving schools for ‘no appearance’ offers

CEBU CITY — The Land Transportation Office (LTO) in Central Visayas is investigating two driving schools for allegedly not requiring students’ appearance to undergo theoretical and practical driving courses.

Victor Emmanuel Caindec, regional director of LTO, urged aggrieved parties to formally file complaints against the erring schools which make their “no appearance” offers on Facebook.

Caindec said he already endorsed these illegal activities to the National Bureau of Investigation to help in the investigation.

“We are monitoring and investigating this. Almost every week, we endorse to NBI those (fixers) who are on the Facebook marketplace,” he said.

Caindec also said they are monitoring all private driving schools to make sure they do not engage in illegal services.

There are more than 80 accredited private driving schools in Central Visayas which cover the provinces of Cebu, Bohol, Negros Oriental, and Siquijor.

RELATED STORIES

Over 18,000 individuals receive free TDC from LTO-7

Command and wellness centers to replace LTO, BFP offices along N. Bacalso Ave.