Over 18,000 individuals receive free TDC from LTO-7

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The free theoretical driving course (TDC) provided by the Land Transportation Office in Central Visayas has benefited more than 18,000 people, almost two years after it was implemented in the region.

The LTO, through its Serbisyong Malasakit on Wheels, brought free TDC lectures to the barangay level through its e-Patrol Mobile Service.

LTO-7, in a statement, said that among the mountain barangays in Cebu City that were able to avail of the free TDC lectures were Sinsin, Bonbon, Sirao, Pungol-Sibugay, Tabunan, Toong, Pamutan, Malubog, Babag, Taptap, and Agsungot.

LTO-7 director Victor Emmanuel Caindec offered free TDC scholarships to the village chiefs of the mountain barangays to address the key issues affecting road safety in the highland areas, such as the lack of proper licensing and registration.

To recall, the LTO-7, during the first half of March 2022, was able to issue a total of 6,786 TDC certificates in the region since it was launched in 2020.

At an average tuition cost of P3,500 per TDC scholarship from private driving schools, this equates to TDC scholarships of P23.7 million.

In 2021, LTO-7 also issued a total of 5,339 certificates through its TDC Malasakit Program.

READ: LTO-7 resumes free Theoretical Driving Course

Meanwhile, despite receiving criticism from Panglao town, Bohol officials last week, local officials here in Cebu expressed appreciation for Caindec.

Sudlon 1 barangay captain Dante Tabucal, in a statement, said that the free TDC is significant and timely, especially during this time of the pandemic.

“The people of the Cebu City mountain barangays were so grateful for your efforts RD Vic Caindec for bringing the Theoretical Diving Course (TDC) to our doorsteps,” he said.

Residents of Barangay Sudlon 1 and Sudlon 2 were the first to avail of the free TDC of the LTO-7 after it was launched to the mountain barangays in Cebu City in October 2021.

Likewise, Cebu City Councilor Phillip Savior Zafra praised Caindec for making the agency’s services accessible to the public and bringing them down to the barangay level.

“RD Vic Caindec is one of the most capable, efficient, and effective regional directors of the LTO today. He’s so focused on his job and has accomplished a lot. Cebu City residents are among those that benefited from the said laudable program,” he said.

Zafra was a former barangay captain of Tisa, the second largest barangay in the City where, more than a thousand residents received TDC scholarships in aid to helping the habal-habal (motorcycle-for-hire) drivers in the area. /rcg

ALSO READ:

LTO-7: 1,000 Cebu City mountain barangay residents get driving scholarships

LTO-7 prioritizes habal-habal drivers for TDC Malasakit program in Talisay City