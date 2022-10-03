Police probe on death of aspiring teacher in Danao: Was it an accident or was there foul play involved?
CEBU CITY, Philippines — Police are still trying to find out if the death of an aspiring teacher in a mountain barangay in Danao City was an accident or if there was foul play involved.
Police Staff Sergeant Allan Virtucio, desk officer of the Danao City Police Station, said that they were still investigating the death of Maria Sofia Olaguir, who was found dead two days in a small ditch after she was reported missing in Danao City.
Virtucio said that the investigation was still ongoing and he
begged off to divulge more details about Olaguir’s death.
A Facebook post of Danao City government also said that police were still waiting for the autopsy report of Olaguir.
“Gisuta pa kung aksidente kining nahulog o kung aduna bay foul play nga nahitabo,” the post said.
(They are still trying to determine if the victim accidentally fell in the ditch or if there was foul play involved.)
To recall, Olaguir left their house on Friday morning, Sept. 30, and went to Holy Cross stationed in Mt. Manghilao in Barangay Masaba, to offer prayers for the upcoming Licensure Examinations for Professional Teachers (LET).
From the day she left her house, she did not make it back, which prompted the relatives to report her as missing on Saturday, Oct. 1.
On Sunday dawn, Oct. 2, she was found lifeless by her brother, Ignacio, who was among those who helped in searching for the victim.
Olaguir recently graduated with a diploma in Education.
Danao City is located approximately 48 kilometers north of Cebu City.
