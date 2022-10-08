BLOQ Residences host two-day event for clients, brokers, guests

Cebu City, Cebu — A festive atmosphere filled parts of Sikatuna Street in Cebu City for the first time in two years as BLOQ Residences threw a massive party for its brokers, buyers, and friends from the media.

The two-day celebration was held at the 11th floor of its Sikatuna property. Called the BLOQ Mixer, the event featured exhibits and talks curated specifically with young professionals and city slickers in mind.

CEO and co-founder Fiona King said, “We founded BLOQ Residences to target students and yuppies specifically, a market that is often overlooked by developers. So for this event, we really wanted to entice them, thinking, ‘What are the young ones into?'”

On the first day of the BLOQ Mixer on Friday, Oct. 7, Mae Roma gave a talk on how to blend essential oils to create the perfect ambience while Lure Bar & Grill gave a demonstration on how to mix your favorite party drinks.

The next day, sought-after interior stylist and photographer Kitty Bunag held a workshop on how to revitalize and decorate our homes. This was followed with a session by Good Cup Coffee Company who taught guests how to brew the perfect cuppa.

Cebuano DJ Joachim Giacobe and singing sensation Francis Dagatan completed the party atmosphere with their performances.

















All of these fun activities took place while canapes and drinks were flowing freely and prizes were being given away to the lucky guests. At the same time, a silent auction for the benefit of Set Forth PH was also held with designer outfits by Axel Que and paintings by Golda King up for grabs.









The event was also the perfect opportunity to launch BLOQ’s exciting new campaigns: BLOQ Stories, which chronicle the lives of four noteworthy individuals who’ve chosen to call BLOQ Residences home, and their new Easy Move-In Promo, which will now allow new residents the opportunity to transfer into their units in two to three weeks from completion of requirements.

Project Development Manager Mario Eregil Jr. was particularly excited for their new campaigns saying, “We always want to give extra value for our clients, and this promo will make moving in even easier for them.”

With four properties in operation and the Sikatuna Tower 2 due for completion next year, big things are definitely in the horizon for BLOQ Residences. And if this well-curated BLOQ Mixer is any indication, the city dweller who’s always on the go can finally find a place to rest and put their feet up in a home perfectly suited for their needs.

To know more about Bloq Residences, follow them on facebook or visit http://www.bloqresidences.ph.