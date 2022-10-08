Oponganons given cashless payment or pay in cash options for tricycle fare, buying goods in market

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Philippines — Oponganons will soon have the option to pay in cash or through a cashless payment system when buying goods at the Lapu-Lapu City Public Market or when paying fare in tricycles.

This developed after the Lapu-Lapu City Council on Friday, Oct. 7, 2022, approved an ordinance that would encourage and allow cashless payment for goods bought at the Lapu-Lapu City Public Market and for the tricycle fare.

The ordinance entitled “An Ordinance Implementing the Paleng-QR PH program in the City of Lapu-Lapu and for other purposes, thereof” was sponsored by Councilors Annabeth Cuizon and Climaco Tatoy.

The ordinance also showed that Oponganons or Lapu-Lapu customers will not be prohibited from paying in cash for their goods or fare.

“Nothing in this ordinance shall prohibit payment in cash when chosen by the patron, customers, buyer, passengers and clients,” the ordinance said.

As for the Paleng-QR PH Program, it was an undertaking of the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas and the Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG).

It aims to build a digital payments ecosystem in the country by promoting cashless payments in public markets and local transportation, particularly tricycles.

The ordinance said that moving toward greater financial inclusion would be beneficial for market vendors and tricycle drivers due to convenience and the benefits of using a transaction account and other digital financial services.

The policy also mandates business establishments including market vendors, community shopkeepers, and tricycles to maintain and make available to their patrons, customers, buyer, passengers, and clients the option of paying through a digital or alternative mode of payment.

However, business establishments and public utility vehicles and operators were given the discretion in choosing the financial services provider that they would use for the implementation of the program.

The Business Permit and Licensing Office (BPLO), the City Treasurer’s Office (CTO), the City Markets Office, and the Information Technology Office were tasked to implement the program under the ordinance.

