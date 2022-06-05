On Wheels

Toyota holds Veloz Day Out Tour Cebu leg

By: - June 05, 2022

CEBU CITY, Philippines—Toyota Motors Philippines Inc. (TMPI) launched the premium subcompact SUV/MPV Toyota Veloz in an event dubbed the Veloz Day Out Tour Cebu leg at the Robinsons Galleria Cebu in Cebu City on Friday, June 3, 2022.  

The Veloz is a seven-seater that is the latest member of Toyota’s commercial vehicle lineup.

Toyota Veloz

CDN Digital photo | Brian J. Ochoa

The Veloz was once the top-of-the-line variant of the Avanza model until Toyota decided to make it a separate, stand-alone model.

But both the Veloz and the Avanza share a lot of things in common, particularly its platform and its engine. Both are powered by a 1.5-liter 2NR-VE four-cylinder gasoline engine capable of 105hp and 138Nm of torque.

But the Veloz gets a more premium treatment inside and out to help it stand out from the Avanza.

The front fascia design is more aggressive and is highlighted by prominent hexagonal grille with a more aggressive bumper design.

Toyota Veloz

The rear of the Toyota Avanza (left) and the Toyota Veloz (right). CDN Digital photo | Brian J. Ochoa

At its rear end, the Veloz is differentiated by its full-length LED taillights that gives it a unique look at night.

A 7-inch TFT color LCD screen and a digital speedometer combined in a single cluster highlights the interior that also boasts of soft-padded inserts on the dashboard with ambient lighting.

Toyota Veloz

The Toyota Veloz subcompact SUV at the CCLEX. CDN Digital photo | Brian J. Ochoa

TMPI says the all-new 2022 Veloz, which is available in G and V variants, is an ideal 7-seater for those who look to “discover the extraordinary.” 

Pricing starts at P1,185,000 for the G CVT variant. The top spec V CVT Platinum White Pearl Mica goes for P1,240,000 

Toyota Veloz

CDN Digital photo | Brian J. Ochoa

The Veloz was on display at the Robinsons Galleria Cebu together with the Toyota Raize over the weekend. Those who wish to check out this promising seven-seater SUV at the mall until Sunday, June 5.

