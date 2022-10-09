WATCH: Angelica Panganiban, non-showbiz BF are now engaged

Angelica Panganiban and her non-showbiz boyfriend Gregg Homan are set to tie the knot with their announcement of their engagement weeks after the actress gave birth to their first child, Amila Sabine.

Homan popped the question when Panganiban was four months into her pregnancy, as seen in a vlog on their YouTube channel The Homans yesterday, Oct. 8. Homan documented his proposal which took place during one of their beach trips.

“Hi baby Bean, it’s your dad here. You’re still in your mommy’s belly and you’re about four months old now,” Homan said, addressing his then unborn child. “I’m making this video for you because I want you to know that daddy’s very nervous because he’s gonna ask your mommy to marry him today.”

“It has been difficult for daddy to find a time to do this because [of] all the pregnancy stuff, and mom has been a bit moody lately but it’s not her fault,” he added. “Daddy loves mommy very much and [I] want to spend our lives together so I hope everything goes well.”

Panganiban and Homan were by the beach when the latter got down on one knee and stated that the actress is all that he needed to secure happiness in his life. Panganiban, who turned emotional upon hearing the question, then said yes and hugged Homan.

Panganiban also showed a clip of the proposal on her Instagram page, where she received congratulatory messages from fellow celebrities including Bea Alonzo, Cherry Pie Picache, John Prats and Chynna Ortaleza.

Panganiban revealed her relationship with Homan on New Year’s Day of 2021. The actress announced her pregnancy in March this year, then welcomed Amila Sabine last Sept. 20. Panganiban also earlier opened up about her motherhood journey and described herself as “duguan and sugatang mom” one week into breastfeeding.

