Court issues warrant of arrest vs. Niña Mabatid 

CEBU CITY, Philippines – A warrant of arrest has been issued against former Cebu City Councilor Prisca Niña Mabatid for two counts of cyberlibel.

These stemmed from complaints filed by Cebuano actor Richard Yap, who was one of Mabatid’s opponents in the May 2022 Congressional race for Cebu City’s North District.

Yap, on his official Facebook page, confirmed that the cyberlibel cases he filed against the former councilor were elevated to the court.

“(The cases I filed were) in response to her posts about me using government funds for my feeding programs (ex. that I used the government’s rice for my lugaw), and that I have a child that I do not support,” Yap told CDN Digital in a text message.

The actor also posted copies of the two-page, warrant of arrest issued by Branch 271 of the Regional Trial Court (RTC) in Taguig City.

The arrest warrant was dated September 30, 2022 and signed by Assisting Judge Jaime Santiago.

Yap welcomed the decision of the Taguig City Prosecutor’s Office to take the case to court.

“Thank you Lord that the Wheels of Justice are finally moving,” he said in his Facebook post.

CDN Digital reached out to Mabatid for her comments but calls made and messages that were sent to her phone number were not returned as of this posting.

However, earlier reports stated that Mabatid has already posted bail before a Dumaguete City trial court.

Mabatid’s latest post on her official Facebook page also showed that she was with TV host Willie Revillame on Sunday, October 9.

Yap and Mabatid vied for a seat in the House of Representatives in the May 2022 Local and National Elections but both lost to current Cebu City – North District Rep. Cutie Del Mar.

/dcb