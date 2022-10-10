President Marcos urged: Improve public health system, economy, agri sector

MANDAUE CITY, Philippines — Members of some progressive groups want President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. to improve the public health system, economy and the country’s agriculture sector.

On Monday, Oct. 10, members of BAYAN Central Visayas and other progressive groups stage a protest in front of the Department of Agriculture Central Visayas (DA-7) office to mark Marcos’ first 100 Days in office which was commemorated on Oct. 7.

The groups have conducted their rally in front of the DA-7 office because President Marcos is the secretary of the agency and that the prices of goods are increasing.

John Ruiz, Bayan Central Visayas coordinator, said that within the 100 days of Marcos’s administration, they did not show a comprehensive plan to address the crisis that the Filipinos were facing.

“Daw atoang nakita nga gisunod na lang niya ang niaging administrasyun. Wala siya’y klaro nga programa. Iya’ng administrasyun usa ka palpak ug ampaw nga pangprograma kung ingun ani atoang presidente nagusik-usik lang sa budget. Mismo ang 2023 budget nagpakita nga walay interes si Marcos nga sulbaron ang krisis sa katawhan, tagaag ayuda ang katawhan,” said Ruiz.

(We saw that he just followed what the past administration did. He has no clear programs. His administration is a failure and has no clear programs if this is what the president will do to just waste the budget.)

He said that the president was only focusing and boasting about foreign investments, but he did not have a comprehensive plan to solve the country’s problems.

They want President Marcos to improve the public health system and strengthen the country’s agriculture sector.

“Gikan ta sa COVID-19 pandemic daghan nawad-an og trabaho….Unta maseguro gyud ang agrikultura, ang pagpabarog og nasudnon’g industriya nga maoy magtubag sa atoang krisis, hilabi na sa problema sa pagkaon ug panginabuhian sa katawhan,” said Ruiz.

(We came from COVID-19 and many have lost their jobs….We hope that they can focus on agriculture, to create a nationwide industry that can be the answer to our crisis, especially on the problem of food and livelihood of the people.)

